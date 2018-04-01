Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Refuses To Watch 'Roseanne' Revival

(Getty Images)
‘Roseanne’ may be racking in millions of viewers, but Chrissy Teigen isn’t one of them.
The 32-year-old reveals she won’t support Roseanne Barr’s comeback due to their differing political views.
“It is hard for me to support somebody personally that has such wildly different — they’re not even different views,” Chrissy stated to AP. “It just comes down to a humanity standpoint. … But it’s hard. I love reality TV but if you want to dig into it, these shows probably aren’t the greatest to watch.”
Don’t call her a hater – the decision was a difficult one as Chrissy and her family once related to the beloved sitcom.
“It’s a show that I grew up on,” she said. “My dad still reminds me so much of John Goodman. I related to that family so much more than any family on television. I remember the way Roseanne would speak to D.J. about having a friend of a different race. I really think there’s room for shows with different viewpoints than me.”
The momma of two recently criticized Roseanne on Twitter after the actress shared a manipulated photo of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, claiming he was giving a Nazi salute.
“Argh, hit show on ABC. We have reached peak normalization,” Chrissy responded. “I loved that damn show. Before the lottery win and heart attack, of course.”
Roseanne has been vocal about her support of President Donald Trump, with the commander in chief even calling her to celebrate the revival’s huge ratings.
‘Roseanne’ has already been picked up for a season 2.