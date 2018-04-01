Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Refuses To Watch 'Roseanne' Revival

‘Roseanne’ may be racking in millions of viewers, but Chrissy Teigen isn’t one of them.

The 32-year-old reveals she won’t support Roseanne Barr’s comeback due to their differing political views.

“It is hard for me to support somebody personally that has such wildly different — they’re not even different views,” Chrissy stated to AP. “It just comes down to a humanity standpoint. … But it’s hard. I love reality TV but if you want to dig into it, these shows probably aren’t the greatest to watch.”