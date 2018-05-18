Chrissy Teigen Says Her New Son Has The Same Nose As Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome A Baby Boy!

Chrissy Teigen is one gushy mama!

Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, earlier this week and Chrissy revealed the little guy arrived a little early and share some sweet and similar features with their daughter, Luna. 

"Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love," Chrissy tweeted to a fan who asked if her baby boy looked like Luna. 

The supermodel mama announced her baby boy's arrival with a sweet Twitter post on May 16 that read, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!." 

Neither John or Chrissy have commented yet on what their little boy's name is. 

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome A Baby Boy!

