Chrissy Teigen Says Her New Son Has The Same Nose As Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is one gushy mama!
Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, earlier this week and Chrissy revealed the little guy arrived a little early and share some sweet and similar features with their daughter, Luna.
"Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love," Chrissy tweeted to a fan who asked if her baby boy looked like Luna.
The supermodel mama announced her baby boy's arrival with a sweet Twitter post on May 16 that read, "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!."
Neither John or Chrissy have commented yet on what their little boy's name is.
