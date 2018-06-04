Chrissy Teigen Sends Kris Jenner A Massive Champagne Vending Machine

Chrissy Teigen knows how to get Kris Jenner a little buzzed!

Kris revealed on her Instagram that her pal Chrissy delivered a massive Moet champagne vending machine right to her front door. 

Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal ...When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

"Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal ...When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl," Kris captioned a picture of the big vending machine. 

Kris was definitely a fan of the bubbly gift. She even took an Instagram video documenting the pleasant surprise. 

The reality star matriarch could probably use a little bubbly after her long weekend celebrating her grandkids Penelope and North's birthdays. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News