Chrissy Teigen Sends Kris Jenner A Massive Champagne Vending Machine

"Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal ...When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl," Kris captioned a picture of the big vending machine.

Kris was definitely a fan of the bubbly gift. She even took an Instagram video documenting the pleasant surprise.

The reality star matriarch could probably use a little bubbly after her long weekend celebrating her grandkids Penelope and North's birthdays.