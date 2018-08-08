Chrissy Teigen Shared The Most Unflattering Selfie & Everyone Loved It

No celebrity keeps it real like Chrissy Teigen.
The supermodel has been having the best time ever with her husband, John Legend, and their two children while on vacation in Bali. Chrissy has kept her social media #unfiltered during her summer getaway—from sharing pics of herself breastfeeding her son Miles, to proudly showing off her curvy post-baby body.
On Tuesday, she took her relatability to a whole new level by hilariously sharing the most unflattering selfie ever to her Instagram Story. In the snap, a makeup-free Chrissy poses for her front-facing camera by giving herself a ridiculous double chin. We've all been there.
(Instagram)
Chrissy completed her look with pore strips on her nose and her chin—which she went on to discuss with her followers in excruciating detail!
"I like to pull these off slowly and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain. Each tiny mountain and then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side, so I can see their length," she said.
"After that I take the strip and I fold it into quarters. That concludes my story entitled 'If Only Hannibal Lector Liked Biore Nose Strips.'"
Some may consider this revelation a little TMI, but Twitter has clearly never related to the 32-year-old more.
Chrissy will forever be the voice of a generation.