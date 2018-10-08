Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Bath Time Snaps Of Luna & Miles

Add a rubber ducky and this could be the cutest thing you will see all week!
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday night to share photos of her little ones enjoying a bath together in the sink, and our hearts have completely melted with love.
Luna, 2, and Miles, 4 months, snuggled up together in one of the pics, as they watched the water spill into the sink.
"*heart explodes* and heads up, if you have some weird issue with this, you're weird," Chrissy wrote alongside the sweet photo of her kiddos.
As the official clap back queen of the Internet, the 32-year-old was already warding off haters that might throw shade at the cute sibling moment—but lets be real, who doesn’t have a childhood photo of themselves and their siblings sharing a bath floating around somewhere?!
In the second photo, Luna is still playing in the sink bath with a big smile on her face while Miles dunks into a small bucket beside the sink, which Chrissy appropriately called the "baby bucket" in her caption.
In between all her parenting duties, Chrissy has had a busy few months! She published her second cookbook "Cravings: Hungry For More" on Sept. 18, launched her kitchenware line "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" at Target on Sept. 30, and has been assisting superstar husband John Legend in promoting his upcoming Christmas album – talk about being a super mom!
We definitely can't get enough of this sweet family and their adorable Sunday night rituals!