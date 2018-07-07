Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Critics Of Her Breastfeeding Photo: 'Calm Your T*ts & Scroll On By'

Another day, another epic Chrissy Teigen clapback!
The unapologetically frank mother of two held her own against a flurry of Instagram and Twitter trolls who were off-put by her latest Instagram photo.
In the Saturday snap, a topless Chrissy simultaneously nursed her 1-month-old son Miles and – amusingly – a plastic babydoll.
"Luna [is] making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," the cookbook author captioned the shot.
While many celebs commented in delight on Chrissy's hilarious post ("On a scale of 1 to 10, I CAN'T," wrote new mom Jordin Sparks), some Instagram users criticized the "Lip Sync Battle" star for showing some skin and publicizing a "sacred family moment."
"But why get topless … Even Luna want [sic] to cover her Mom up … One does not have to pull their clothes off to breastfeed," one commenter wrote.
Chrissy gave a simple response: "It's just food, girl. He's eating. Don’t blame me for your weirdo t*tty issues."
But when another mom-shamer took to Twitter, the swimsuit model unleashed her best comeback of all.
"Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it," the user wrote.
"I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics, but I let people live," Chrissy tweeted back. "Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."
Even in the face of criticism, Chrissy has never shied away from normalizing the realities of motherhood, whether it's by posting breastfeeding photos, stretch-mark close-ups, or snaps of herself rocking stretchy post-partum underwear.
"I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers,” the 32-year-old tweeted in part in 2016.
