Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Critics Of Her Breastfeeding Photo: 'Calm Your T*ts & Scroll On By'

While many celebs commented in delight on Chrissy's hilarious post ("On a scale of 1 to 10, I CAN'T," wrote new mom Jordin Sparks), some Instagram users criticized the "Lip Sync Battle" star for showing some skin and publicizing a "sacred family moment."

"But why get topless … Even Luna want [sic] to cover her Mom up … One does not have to pull their clothes off to breastfeed," one commenter wrote.

Chrissy gave a simple response: "It's just food, girl. He's eating. Don’t blame me for your weirdo t*tty issues."

But when another mom-shamer took to Twitter, the swimsuit model unleashed her best comeback of all.

"Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn't mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it," the user wrote.

"I don't care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics, but I let people live," Chrissy tweeted back. "Calm your t*ts and scroll on by."