Chrissy Teigen Skips Oscars Sunday & Offers Up Her Red Carpet Gown!

Chrissy Teigen is choosing tacos over Oscars parties!
The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host, who is six months pregnant with her second child, announced on Twitter that she is opting out of this year's Academy Awards festivities – and joked that foodie cravings were partially to blame! "I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. Does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress?" she tweeted.
Chrissy later clarified that she was never planning on attending the award show, but was skipping viewings and celeb afterparties. "I am, however, flying to China super late tonight post taco party. Luna is coming on tour!" she added. The model and her daughter are meeting up with her hubby John Legend, who is currently performing across Southeast Asia.
In lieu of her Oscars night participation, the 32-year-old posted a sweet throwback slideshow of her and John’s best Oscars red carpet moments – including a pic of her in a flowy peach frock from their first Academy Awards outing as a couple.
"Brace yourself for coral dress - colored contacts and 7 days in a tanning bed ohhhh dear, young Chrissy you kill me,” the mom joked in part.
