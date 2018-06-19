Chrissy Teigen Steamed Her Vagina & She's Hilariously Unsure Of The Results

You can always count on Chrissy Teigen to keep it real.
On Monday night, the 32-year-old momma gave her Instagram followers an up close and personal look at her beauty routine – which included a vagina steam! Chrissy shared a pic of her "face mask / heat pad / vagina steam" combo and revealed she's unsure of the results.
She added, "No I don't know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*."
After sharing the intimate tweet on Twitter, Chrissy hilariously began having second thoughts about the TMI post! "I said vagina. It looks so weird I wanna change it to vajay but I'm gonna try to be adult about this," she wrote. The cookbook author's 10.7 million Twitter followers also chimed in on her beauty regimen – including pal and OB/GYN Dr. Jen Gunter.
"The vagina steam is a scam. Potentially harmful. Sitz baths definitely endorsed," she replied.
Chrissy took Dr. Jen's warning in stride, however, teasing the OB/GYN about her knowledge of private parts.
"What are you a f***ing vagina doctor!!!!!" She wrote. "Jk jk I love you literally everything I buy is a scam. I love u thank you for caring about my vagina."
While Chrissy has yet to update her followers on the results of the vagina steam, it's safe to say her fears of having her lady parts "dissolve" didn't come true. She's already back to tweeting her hubby John Legend and her favorite TV shows!