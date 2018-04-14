Chrissy Teigen Throws Baby Luna An Epic 'Sesame Street' Birthday

Chrissy Teigen's baby Luna is having one epic birthday!

The model took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share sweet snaps as she prepped for Luna's second birthday.

In one picture, she shared a photo of Luna's three-tiered multicolored cake.

In another, you can get a glimpse at giant Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster balloon figures.

And finally, Chrissy shared a photo of the finished cake and some presents.

It’s the perfect theme for little Luna, who is a huge fan of the show.

Chrissy shared a video of Luna seeing her dad John Legend on "Sesame Street" and her reaction is too adorable.

"When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is," the caption reads.

When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

-- Stephanie Swaim

