Chrissy Teigen Throws Baby Luna An Epic 'Sesame Street' Birthday

It’s the perfect theme for little Luna, who is a huge fan of the show.

Chrissy shared a video of Luna seeing her dad John Legend on "Sesame Street" and her reaction is too adorable.

"When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was. She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is," the caption reads.