Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend After He Hits The 2018 Billboard Music Awards Days After Their Second Child Is Born

John Legend took a night off from daddy duty just days after he and Chrissy Teigen's baby boy was born, and naturally she made fun of him for going to an award show so soon. 

Chrissy took to Twitter and Sunday and shared a photo of herself on the couch watching John at the Billboard Music Awards on TV. She captioned the snap, "wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! Disgusting."


On Sunday, Chrissy also revealed that they named their baby, Miles Theodore Stephens, and shared the first closeup photo of the adorable baby!

Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!

Honestly, John, how could you tear yourself away from this adorable baby? 

