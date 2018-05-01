Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend After His Tony Nomination

John Legend is chasing another Tony Award, and his wife Chrissy Teigen had plenty to say about it.

On Tuesday, John was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score for SpongeBob SquarePants. On the nominations list, the Tonys listed "various contributors" without specifically naming who was behind the original score.

Chrissy definitely had fun with the "various contributors" bit and took to Twitter to share her shock that her hubby had gotten another Tony nomination.

"John got nominated for a Tony this morning for a song he apparently wrote for spongebob squarepants. Why does he not tell me when he writes spongebob songs?? What else is he lying about?? Are there other songs out there," Chrissy hilariously tweeted.