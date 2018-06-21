Chrissy Teigen Uses Baby Luna To Expertly Troll John Legend & It's The Best

(Getty Images / PBS)
Chrissy Teigen may officially be the most savage celebrity in Hollywood.
The 32-year-old momma is famous for her sharp wit and is basically the queen of clapbacks on social media. From Donald Trump to her hubby John Legend – no one is safe from her expert trolling. But this time, she truly outdid herself with a little help from an unexpected aardvark ally.
On Wednesday, Chrissy posted a sweet photo of her daughter Luna and simultaneously revived the viral Arthur meme (where fans compared the cartoon's appearance to John's). At first glance, it appears to be an innocent picture of her adorable daughter on a summer day.
In Luna's little mitts is a stuffed Arthur plushie, which she's holding onto with a mischievous grin. Clearly, she knows what's up.
"Luna and daddy," Chrissy captioned the snap.
In an epic plot twist, Chrissy went on to add that Luna's doll was actually her own childhood toy' "This is my childhood Arthur doll. My mom has kept it all this time. Maybe I've been attracted to Arthur my whole life and now I found my real life human one," she wrote.
The revelation even left John shook. The "All of Me" singer just had this to say: "Wow."
How will Chrissy ever be able to top this?!