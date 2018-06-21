Chrissy Teigen Uses Baby Luna To Expertly Troll John Legend & It's The Best

The 32-year-old momma is famous for her clapbacks on social media, from Donald Trump to her hubby John Legend – no one is safe from her expert trolling. But this time, she truly outdid herself with a little help from an unexpected aardvark ally.

On Wednesday, Chrissy posted a sweet photo of her daughter Luna and simultaneously revived the viral Arthur meme (where fans compared the cartoon's appearance to John's). At first glance, it appears to be an innocent picture of her adorable daughter on a summer day.

In Luna's little mitts is a stuffed Arthur plushie, which she's holding onto with a mischievous grin. Clearly, she knows what's up.