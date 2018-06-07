Chrissy Teigen Writes A Hilarious Tribute To Her Baby Boy Miles On His Original Due Date

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that’s all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early. Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you," Chrissy captioned the sweet photo.

Chrissy hasn't been shy about how much things have changed as a mother-of-two. The always-funny model mom has been sharing loads of photos and commentary about how she's balancing having a toddler and a baby at home. Chrissy and John are also parents to daughter, Luna, 2.

Earlier this week, Chrissy took her kiddos to the beach and captioned this sweet snap, "Guess we're really doing this kid thing."