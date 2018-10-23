Chrissy Teigen's Mom Becomes A U.S. Citizen & Recites The National Anthem With 2-Year-Old Luna!

Chrissy Teigen's mom is proud to be an American!

Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen officially became a United States citizen on Tuesday, and she celebrated the big accomplishment with her granddaughter, Luna Simone, by her side.

Chrissy congratulated her mom on Twitter, sharing a video of the Thailand native cradling Luna in her arms as she recited the national anthem at her naturalization ceremony. The 2-year-old imitated Pepper, placing her right hand over her heart, then cutely chewed on a miniature American flag.

"YES MOM!! Congrats @pepperthai2!!" Chrissy wrote beside the video.