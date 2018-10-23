Chrissy Teigen's Mom Becomes A U.S. Citizen & Recites The National Anthem With 2-Year-Old Luna!

Chrissy Teigen's mom is proud to be an American!
Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen officially became a United States citizen on Tuesday, and she celebrated the big accomplishment with her granddaughter, Luna Simone, by her side.
Chrissy congratulated her mom on Twitter, sharing a video of the Thailand native cradling Luna in her arms as she recited the national anthem at her naturalization ceremony. The 2-year-old imitated Pepper, placing her right hand over her heart, then cutely chewed on a miniature American flag.
"YES MOM!! Congrats @pepperthai2!!" Chrissy wrote beside the video.
The "Lip Sync Battle" host wasn't the only one gushing over Pepper's big day. John Legend also chimed in on Twitter, acting every part the picture-perfect son-in-law.
"@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test!" he bragged.
Pepper is an integral part of the Stephens-Teigen clan: she lives with John and Chrissy, joins in on family vacations and is a constant (and hilarious) fixture on her daughter's social media pages.
"It's so helpful to have her live with us," Chrissy told PopSugar in March. "She's the most incredible grandma. Luna is so close with her. 'Yāy' means grandmother in Thai, so she goes 'Yāy!' all day long."
"It's just fun because my mom is a kid at heart. She just has so much energy, and I just lug myself at this point," the 32-year-old joked.
Congrats on acing your citizenship test, Pepper!
