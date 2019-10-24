Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dies At Home From Unknown Causes (REPORTS)

Christian Rapper TobyMac’s 21-year-old son Truett Foster McKeehan passed away on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.

“Cause of death has not been determined. TobyMac, whose real name is Kevin McKeehan, was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement,” a family representative told USA Today. “We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss,” the statement continued.

TobyMac is in the middle of a tour and reportedly left to get home to his family.

Last year, the rapper released a song about his son Truett called “Scars” that talked about how his relationship with his son had changed since the eldest McKeehan child left home. In lyrics that are now heartbreaking to hear after his son’s death TobyMac rapped, “Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone.”

Truett Foster McKeehan was also an aspiring musician, and had recorded under the names Shiloh, truDog, and TRU in the past. He had also collaborated with his father on several TobyMac albums.

Truett leaves behind his mother, father and three younger siblings.