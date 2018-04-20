Christie Brinkley Thought The Nude Pic Her Son Took Of His Girlfriend Nina Agdal Was Awesome

Christie told Access in an exclusive interview, while promoting her makeup line with Authentic Skin Care, that she was a huge fan of Jack's work.

"I loved it. He's so adorable. We were all down in Turks and Caicos and they had wandered off. He goes, 'You know, just call me the naked photographer now.’ And I said, "Yeah well you better watch out if you're gonna be the naked photographer. People are going to stop - you know, thinking that you need clothes."

And Christie didn't stop there — "It's adorable…they [Jack and Nina] have the cutest relationship. And I'm constantly handing him my camera saying, 'Quick!' [take a photo] but obviously not the same kind of pictures!"

Christie is definitely proud of all her kids, and she revealed she's especially excited for her daughter Alexa Ray's upcoming wedding. Alexa announced her engagement to Ryan Gleason in January.

"I can’t wait. I'm waiting for them to give me the signals that they're ready to start planning," Christie shared.

And she added that she hopes the happy couple also has babies on the brain, too, because she's ready to be a grandma!

"I’m like, ‘C’mon guys, bring it on!"

But insisted that she doesn't need to be a Glam0ma. "I want to be a grandma."

Check out more in the interview above!



