Christina Aguilera Announces Liberation Tour After More Than 10 Years Off The Road

Christina Aguilera is going out on a brand new tour – The Liberation Tour!
The "Beautiful" singer, 37, will take off on her first tour in more than a decade in September. The Liberation Tour coincides with her forthcoming album "Liberation," which drops on June 15.
Tickets of on sale on May 18 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.
Check out the full list of dates below!
September - 25 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
September 30 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 3 & 4 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
October 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 8 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
October 11 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
October 13 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
October 16 & 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
October 19 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 22 - Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
October 24 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
October 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 1 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
November 3 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
November 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
November 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
November 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
November 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
November 13 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theatre