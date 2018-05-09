Christina Aguilera Announces Liberation Tour After More Than 10 Years Off The Road

Christina Aguilera is going out on a brand new tour – The Liberation Tour!

The "Beautiful" singer, 37, will take off on her first tour in more than a decade in September. The Liberation Tour coincides with her forthcoming album "Liberation," which drops on June 15.

Tickets of on sale on May 18 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Check out the full list of dates below!

September - 25 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 30 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 3 & 4 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 8 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 11 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

October 13 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

October 16 & 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

October 19 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 22 - Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

October 24 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 1 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 3 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

November 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

November 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

November 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

November 13 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theatre

