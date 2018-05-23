Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Team Up For Powerful New 'Fall In Line' Music Video

In the new visual – which dropped on Wednesday – Xtina and Demi are seen being forced to put on a show for cameras while locked in a prison. Both women prove just how badass they are in killer fight scenes where they escape from their captors and find freedom.

The "Oceans 8-esque" theme is perfect for the powerful anthem that encourages girls to speak their mind, find their strength and become the independent women they're destined to be. Thanks for making us fighters, Xtina!