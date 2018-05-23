Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Team Up For Powerful New 'Fall In Line' Music Video

(Getty Images)
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's voices are so powerful together that it should be criminal. The two pop divas are breaking free in the music video for their epic collaboration, "Fall In Line."
In the new visual – which dropped on Wednesday – Xtina and Demi are seen being forced to put on a show for cameras while locked in a prison. Both women prove just how badass they are in killer fight scenes where they escape from their captors and find freedom.
The "Oceans 8-esque" theme is perfect for the powerful anthem that encourages girls to speak their mind, find their strength and become the independent women they're destined to be. Thanks for making us fighters, Xtina!
"Fall In Line" is the second single from Christina's hotly-anticipated new album, "Liberation." The album is slated to drop on June 15 and judging from its title, fans can expect the pop icon to deliver even more inspirational bops.