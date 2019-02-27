Christina Aguilera Got Andy Cohen’s Newborn Son A Hilariously ‘Dirrty’ Leather Outfit

It’s about time that she came to start the party!

Christina Aguilera showed off her naughty sense of humor when sending new dad Andy Cohen a gift for his baby boy, Benjamin.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host took to his Instagram Story to show off his son’s very adult present from Xtina.

“I’ve gotten a lot of baby gifts, you guys,” he told the camera. “But Christina Aguilera… she made chaps for the boy! Leather custom chaps, in the form of her ‘Dirrty’ video.”

Andy held up a teeny pair of chaps, with “2019” emblazoned on one leg and “Cohen” in all caps on the other.

While the present would’ve been enough to leave any Christina fan in stitches, the pop star’s gag gift didn’t end there.

In addition to her chaps, she also threw in two diapers – with “Dirrty” written across them, of course.

Andy welcomed Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4, and the little one has already received lots of love from his dad’s celeb pals.

Anderson Cooper got up close and personal with the newborn on Wednesday, peering into his cradle as he glanced back.

“Uncle Anderson got an exclusive…” Andy joked in his Instagram caption.

John Mayer has also already gotten in some bonding time with Benjamin.

On a Wednesday visit to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Andy revealed that the “I Guess I Just Feel Like” singer visited him in the hospital shortly after his bundle of joy arrived.

