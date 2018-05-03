Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She Refuses To Return To 'The Voice': 'It's Not About Music'

While "The Voice" continues to be a smash hit on NBC, Christina revealed to Billboard that she won't be doing the show again, calling it an "energy sucker."

"It became something that I didn't feel was what I had signed up for in season one … You realize it's not about music. It's about making good TV moments and massaging a story," she said. "I didn't get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules] … Especially as a female: You can't wear this, can't say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet."