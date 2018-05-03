Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She Refuses To Return To 'The Voice': 'It's Not About Music'

Christina Aguilera is back and she's all about the music.
After six years, the 37-year-old singer made her big music comeback on Thursday with her sexy new single, "Accelerate." Xtina also announced her long-awaited studio album "Liberation" will drop June 15 via RCA – her follow-up to 2012's "Lotus."
In the interim, the vocal powerhouse has stayed busy serving as a coach on "The Voice" alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. After joining the singing competition show for its first season, she returned for Seasons 2, 3, 5, 8, and 10.
(Billboard)
While "The Voice" continues to be a smash hit on NBC, Christina revealed to Billboard that she won't be doing the show again, calling it an "energy sucker."
"It became something that I didn't feel was what I had signed up for in season one … You realize it's not about music. It's about making good TV moments and massaging a story," she said. "I didn't get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules] … Especially as a female: You can't wear this, can't say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet."
With the show behind her, Christina is exercising her freedom in her music. "Liberation" – produced in part by Kanye West – features star-studded collaborations with Demi Lovato, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. She also plans to take "Liberation" on the road and return to touring.
"Touring is so frightening to me, because I am a mom first … It's part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It's easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids," she told Billboard. "I've been putting myself on the back burner … it needs to happen. I'm looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!"