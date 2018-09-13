Christina Aguilera Says She's Down To Record A Song With Britney Spears

The topic was brought up when the "Genie In A Bottle" singer was discussing the power of social media and its ability to let celebrities tell their own stories.

"Back in the day whenever people were comparing me to other artists, I would have loved to squash it before the interview," she said. "You do an interview back then, it was like the media was the storyteller for you. Rather than be like, 'This is what it is, here's a picture of us right now hanging out, in our pajamas eating popcorn or whatever."

Jimmy pressed for specifics and Christina brought up the so-called "rivalry" with Britney that was all over headlines when the two were both young rising stars. The pair started their careers working together on "The Mickey Mouse Club" before breaking into the pop music scene in the 90s.