Christina Aguilera Slays With Surprise LA Pride Performance

(Lindsey Best)
The 37-year-old popstar "Ru-united" with the queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" during a surprise performance at the LA Pride Festival in West Hollywood on Sunday. Xtina stormed the stage during an epic drag-off to perform a special Pride remix of her track "Accelerate."
(Chris Tuite)
Among the queens she performed with was "Drag Race" alum Farrah Moan – who shares a striking similarity to the "Beautiful" singer. Fans of the hit VH1 show will remember Christina channeling Farrah Moan when she appeared as a guest judge during the Season 10 Premiere.
Farrah gushed over performing with her idol on Instagram.
"Pride weekend has been so special... and truly I can say I am proud of who I've become. Thank you so much @xtina for tonight and everything. Your music empowered me to overcome what I have and be the person I am today! I love you forever," she wrote.
Another day, another slay for Xtina!