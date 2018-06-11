Christina Aguilera Slays With Surprise LA Pride Performance

Christina Aguilera performs a special Pride remix of her song Accelerate at LA Pride.

(Lindsey Best)

The 37-year-old popstar "Ru-united" with the queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" during a surprise performance at the LA Pride Festival in West Hollywood on Sunday. Xtina stormed the stage during an epic drag-off to perform a special Pride remix of her track "Accelerate."

Among the queens she performed with was "Drag Race" alum Farrah Moan – who shares a striking similarity to the "Beautiful" singer. Fans of the hit VH1 show will remember Christina channeling Farrah Moan when she appeared as a guest judge during the Season 10 Premiere.

Farrah gushed over performing with her idol on Instagram.

Pride weekend has been so special... and truly I can say I am proud of who I've become. Thank you so much @xtina for tonight and everything. Your music empowered me to overcome what I have and be the person I am today! I love you forever ????????✨epic coat by @forthestarsfashionhouse

A post shared by Farrah Moan ???? (@farrahrized) on

"Pride weekend has been so special... and truly I can say I am proud of who I've become. Thank you so much @xtina for tonight and everything. Your music empowered me to overcome what I have and be the person I am today! I love you forever," she wrote. 

Another day, another slay for Xtina!  

