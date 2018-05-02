Christina Aguilera Teases Her Big Music Comeback: 'It's Finally Time'

After six long years, is Christina Aguilera finally ready to make her big music comeback?
On Wednesday, the Grammy winner shared a post to her Instagram Story that simply reads, "Tomorrow."
Listen closely, and Christina can be heard whispering a sweet message to her fans. "I love you," she says. "I know you've been waiting. I needed it to be perfect for you … for me. It's time. I'm finally feeling liberated."
With this, it appears Xtina is making her long-awaited return with a new single, "Liberated."
The 37-year-old began sharing mysterious teasers to her social media on Monday, alluding to her big announcement. First, she dropped a grainy Instagram video of monitors depicting different angles of a shoot.
I needed it to be perfect for you … for me. It's time. I'm finally feeling liberated."
With this, it appears Xtina is making her long-awaited return with a new single, "Liberated."
The 37-year-old began sharing mysterious teasers to her social media on Monday, alluding to her big announcement. First, she dropped a grainy Instagram video of monitors depicting different angles of a shoot.
Christina followed it up with an enigmatic clip of herself lighting a match.
"When you get to a place where you feel so comfortable and so routine, then you know you have to stop and start from scratch," she says in the video.
Lastly, she posted a sexy black-and-white video lapping a glass of milk with no explanation.
Fans have been anticipating a music release from the pop icon for years. Christina's last studio album – "Lotus" – dropped in 2012 and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.
While it's been five years since Christina released a solo album, the former "The Voice" coach has lent her powerhouse vocals to smash singles like Pitbull's "Feel This Moment" and A Great Big World's "Say Something" in 2013.
Her latest releases include the anthem "Change" – which was released in 2016 as a touching tribute to Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting – and the hypnotic dance track "Telepathy" for Netflix's "The Get Down" soundtrack.