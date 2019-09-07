Christina Anstead’s Kids Had The Cutest Reaction To Their New Baby Brother!

Prepare for a cuteness overload!

“Flip or Flop’s” Christina Anstead gave birth to her son, Hudson London Anstead, via C-Section on Friday. The happy mom introduced her newborn to his older siblings, daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 4, and shared the adorable moment on Instagram on Saturday.

Taylor and Brayden look absolutely overjoyed to meet baby Hudson, and Taylor sweetly reaches out to touch the baby’s blue beanie.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” Christina wrote.

Hudson is Christina Anstead’s first child with husband Ant Anstead. She shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband and “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa.

The HGTV star announced her pregnancy in March, three months after marrying Ant in 2018. Ant has two children from a previous marriage, daughter Amelie and son Archie.

Christina’s ex said he has nothing but well wishes for ex-wife Christina Anstead as she prepares to welcome her third child.

“We share two kids together and her baby is going to be a brother to my children so that’s a big deal. It’s part of the family and I’m going to treat the kid like my own. … I’m very happy for her,” Tarek said.

Congrats to the happy family!