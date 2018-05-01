Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Ant Anstead Celebrate Six Months Together!

Time flies when you're having fun!
Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated their six month anniversary this week! The British TV host gushed over his "Flip or Flop" sweetie in an adorable Instagram post on Monday.
"What an amazing six months it's been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown!" he wrote on social media. "I've loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare)."
"Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way! Looking forward to the next chapter #Act2," Ant continued.
Christina couldn't help but respond to her new love in the comments!
"Fate, timing and some really good luck," she wrote. "Can't wait for the next six months and all the adventures in store."
Christina, who is now divorced from her "Flip or Flop" co-star and the father of her children, Tarek El Moussa, seems happier than ever with Ant. She and Tarek still work together on their show, but her new relationship is definitely flourishing. Christina and Ant have taken numerous trips together from London to Las Vegas and also enjoy just hanging out in her native Southern California.