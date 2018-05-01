Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Ant Anstead Celebrate Six Months Together!

Time flies when you're having fun!

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Ant Anstead celebrated their six month anniversary this week! The British TV host gushed over his "Flip or Flop" sweetie in an adorable Instagram post on Monday.

"What an amazing six months it's been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown!" he wrote on social media. "I've loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare)."