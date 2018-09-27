Christina El Moussa Calls Boyfriend Ant Anstead Her 'Best Friend': 'We Have The Same Values'

Christina El Moussa is happier than ever with boyfriend Ant Anstead!

The "Flip or Flop" star gushed about her beau of 10 months during an exclusive interview with Access on Thursday, calling the British television personality her "best friend."

"We have so much in common," Christina explained. "We have a similar job, we have the same values, we have two kids and we both are driven and work a lot. He's really sweet and he's just a really great person. He's my best friend."