Christina El Moussa Calls Boyfriend Ant Anstead Her 'Best Friend': 'We Have The Same Values'

Christina El Moussa is happier than ever with boyfriend Ant Anstead!
The "Flip or Flop" star gushed about her beau of 10 months during an exclusive interview with Access on Thursday, calling the British television personality her "best friend."
"We have so much in common," Christina explained. "We have a similar job, we have the same values, we have two kids and we both are driven and work a lot. He's really sweet and he's just a really great person. He's my best friend."
Christina and Ant were first introduced through a mutual friend shortly after Christina's split from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in 2016, and the pair immediately hit it off after just one date!
The 35-year-old reality star admitted her favorite thing about Ant is how grounded he is.
"He doesn't care about all the things and the fluff," she told Access. "He's just such a real person. And he can literally do anything. He's so smart. He can build anything and he has the best imagination. He's just different than anyone else I've ever met."
Almost a year after finalizing her divorce, Christina also revealed she's feeling very "settled" these days with a new house, a new TV show and a new season of "Flip or Flop" underway. "Everything's going really well right now," she said.
The couple's four kids are also on board with their relationship. Christina shares 8-year-old daughter Taylor and 3-year-old son Brayden with her ex Tarek, and Ant also has two kids, Amelie and Archie, with his ex-wife.
"It's amazing," Christina said. "Our kids get along really well and we've had some great trips together and it's working out very nicely. It's nice that the kids get along. It makes it a lot easier."
-- Gabi Duncan