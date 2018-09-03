Christina Grimmie's Mom Tina Grimmie Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

Mamma Grimmie has tragically lost her long battle with cancer.
The family of Tina Grimmie announced the news on the late Christina Grimmie's Twitter account.
"We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as 'Mama Grimmie' to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely," the statement reads.
"Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side. While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, especially after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior," the statement continues.
"Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us," the statement continues.
"Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some time to process her passing. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina's honor. God bless and thank you all," the statement concludes.
Tina's passing comes two years after her daughter was tragically murdered by being shot while signing autographs at a Florida concert venue, according to the Associated Press.
R.I.P. Tina Grimmie.
-- Stephanie Swaim