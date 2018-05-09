The Church Of England has released a prayer for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The prayer, which was released on May 9, just 10 days before the couple's spectacular wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor, calls for the couple to be blessed by God, and asks that "they may both live and grow in your love all their days."

The duo's wedding ceremony will be religious and will be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby in a religious service.

Meghan, 36, had already been accepted into her new faith after she was baptised and confirmed in a secret ceremony conducted in March by the Archbishop, who described the proceedings as "beautiful" and "very special."

The prayer reads:

God of love,

send your blessing upon Harry and Meghan,

and all who are joined in marriage,

that, rejoicing in your will

and continuing under your protection,

they may both live and grow in your love

all their days,

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen





WATCH: The Church Of England Releases Prayer For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding