Ciara Hangs Out With Elephants While On Vacation With Russell Wilson In Botswana: 'Our New Friends'

Ciara's vacation in Africa literally keeps getting bigger and better!
The 32-year-old musician shared a video from her adventures in Botswana with husband Russell Wilson on Thursday as she got up close and personal with a family of elephants!
"I could wake up like this every morning. Our new friends. @DangeRussWilson #Elephants Botswana, #Africa," she captioned the surreal clip on Instagram.
Ciara also shared footage of the couple spending time with the locals in Botswana as they performed a song. The lovebirds were all smiles while dancing and clapping to the music. She rightfully captioned the video, "Pure Happiness."
Ciara and Russell's delayed honeymoon has been full of fun and laughs. Several days ago, they touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, and made an epic video for the viral #InMyFeelings challenge. The "Body Party" singer showed off her impressive moves to Drake's latest hit song, while her hubby proved to be the perfect back-up dancer!
"When you and Bae #DoTheShiggy On Top of Cape Town on ur #Honeymoon. @DangeRussWilson #InMyFeelingsChallenge," she wrote.
