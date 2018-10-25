Ciara Leaps Into Husband Russell Wilson's Arms After Romantic Birthday Surprise

"When bae surprises you after you get off the stage.. you jump on him," Ciara captioned an Instagram video of the heartwarming moment. "#Birthday Lovin is ALL I wanted, and he gave it to me."

Russell followed up his romantic move with a touching Instagram tribute to the musician, who turned 33 on Thursday.

"My Love... every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family, and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives," he wrote alongside a photo with children: 4-year-old Future Zahir (who Ciara welcomed with ex Future) and 18-month-old Sienna Princess.

"Happy Birthday Baby," he continued. "You just keep getting younger. I Love You."