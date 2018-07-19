Ciara Says Will Smith One-Upped Her Shiggy Dance Moves!

Ciara’s Shiggy was goals, but she’s giving the #InMyFeelingsChallenge crown to another celeb!

At the 2018 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, the “Level Up” singer told Access that there’s one celeb she just can’t top when it comes to getting Shiggy with it.

“I’m just saying, Will Smith will go get on top of like the [bridge] in Budapest… I’m just saying he’s just always levelling up!”

The 32-year-old star also talked about getting her favorite hype-man, husband Russell Wilson, to join in for the Shiggy showdown while celebrating their second wedding anniversary in South Africa.

"He and I, we just have fun. We were on our honeymoon, and we were like little kids on our honeymoon and just having a good time. And, it was just kind of like let’s just have some fun. Let’s just pull up with Cape Town in the backdrop you know, Table Mountain around. You know, I’m just saying, one of the new seven wonders of the world."