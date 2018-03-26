Ciara Shares Adorable Bath Time Photos Of Daughter Sienna Princess

Bath time is the best time! Ciara's baby girl knows how to make a splash. 

The singer shared the sweetest pics of her daughter Sienna Princess playing in the tub over the weekend, and it seems safe to say that this little one is a natural in the water.  

Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile! ☺️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

"Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile," Ciara wrote, captioning an adorable pair of Instagram photos – including one that shows off Sienna's toothy grin.

WATCH: Ciara Shares The First Photos Of Her Daughter Sienna Princess!

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are clearly over the moon about their bundle of joy. In February, the R&B star gave fans their first glimpse at Sienna's precious face in a heartwarming mother-daughter photo collection taken by Russell. 

She’s The Sweetest Angel! Read my letter to Sienna and see more photos of Baby SiSi and I Shot By Daddy on my TraceMe App. ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The gorgeous couple welcomed Sienna just last April, but she isn't the happy family's newest addition.

MORE: Ciara Shares Nearly Nude Pictures On Instagram Shot By Hubby Russell Wilson

Earlier this month, Ciara and Russell celebrated National Puppy Day with the announcement that they'd introduced a furry friend to their household.

"New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" Russell shared on Instagram, cradling a gentle-looking gray pupper named Hero.

New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

"Now We Have 6 kids including our Pups!" Ciara wrote, captioning a pic of her and Russell's dogs posing with their new pack member.   

We welcomed our New Puppy Hero To The Crew This Month! Now We Have 6 kids including our Pups! #NationalPuppyDay

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

In addition to Sienna, the star is mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir with rapper ex Future, and recently shared a pic of Russell smiling alongside both youngsters during the New York Yankees' spring training.

Just So Proud... This Photo Brings The Biggest Smile To My Heart. My 3. #Yankees ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

PHOTOS: Celebs & Their Pets 

Two kids and four dogs? Sounds like there's never a dull moment in the Wilson house!

-- Erin Biglow

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News