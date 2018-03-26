Ciara Shares Adorable Bath Time Photos Of Daughter Sienna Princess

Bath time is the best time! Ciara's baby girl knows how to make a splash.
The singer shared the sweetest pics of her daughter Sienna Princess playing in the tub over the weekend, and it seems safe to say that this little one is a natural in the water.
"Sienna Says Happy Sunday Everybody! Smile," Ciara wrote, captioning an adorable pair of Instagram photos – including one that shows off Sienna's toothy grin.
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are clearly over the moon about their bundle of joy. In February, the R&B star gave fans their first glimpse at Sienna's precious face in a heartwarming mother-daughter photo collection taken by Russell.
The gorgeous couple welcomed Sienna just last April, but she isn't the happy family's newest addition.
Earlier this month, Ciara and Russell celebrated National Puppy Day with the announcement that they'd introduced a furry friend to their household.
"New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" Russell shared on Instagram, cradling a gentle-looking gray pupper named Hero.
"Now We Have 6 kids including our Pups!" Ciara wrote, captioning a pic of her and Russell's dogs posing with their new pack member.
In addition to Sienna, the star is mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir with rapper ex Future, and recently shared a pic of Russell smiling alongside both youngsters during the New York Yankees' spring training.
Two kids and four dogs? Sounds like there's never a dull moment in the Wilson house!
-- Erin Biglow