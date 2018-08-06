Ciara Surprises The Father Whose 'Level Up' Dance For His Son Battling Leukaemia Went Viral

"My [heart] can’t take it watching this proud Father @KennyClutch_ dancing doing the #LevelUpChallenge because his baby’s numbers were up," Ciara captioned the post. "God is so good! We're dancing for you too angel! Let's #LevelUp against Cancer together!"

Just two weeks after sharing the post, Ciara's fans deemed Kennith the winner of her challenge—prompting her surprise visit for the family. She shared a sweet photo where she's carrying his adorable kiddo Kristian on her Instagram last Friday.