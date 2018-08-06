Ciara Surprises The Father Whose 'Level Up' Dance For His Son Battling Leukaemia Went Viral

Ciara's generosity is "on another level."
The 32-year-old singer surprised the winner of her "Level Up" challenge with a visit to his dance studio in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 3. Kennith Thomas went viral with his entry—a video of himself dancing to "Level Up" for his young son who's battling leukemia. The video amassed over 4.5 million views after the "1, 2 Step" singer shared it last month.
"My [heart] can’t take it watching this proud Father @KennyClutch_ dancing doing the #LevelUpChallenge because his baby’s numbers were up," Ciara captioned the post. "God is so good! We're dancing for you too angel! Let's #LevelUp against Cancer together!"
Just two weeks after sharing the post, Ciara's fans deemed Kennith the winner of her challenge—prompting her surprise visit for the family. She shared a sweet photo where she's carrying his adorable kiddo Kristian on her Instagram last Friday.
"Today I had one of the best times in Life! I got to meet the Rock Star Kristian! I didn’t want to let him go!! He was so cuddly," she wrote. "He's surrounded by an abundance of love! He radiates love! He’s a true warrior! I felt so blessed being with him and his family! He’s currently in remission, and has one more big step left!"
After spending time with Kristian, the singer led a dance class for some talented young students at Kennith's studio. The proud dad gushed over the sweet gesture on his Instagram.
"This meant a lot in so many ways, this was totally unexpected. I was just doing what I do and cheering my boy up," he shared. "Who knew he would become the Level Up King and Capture so many hearts."