Ciara's 3-Year-Old Son Future Shows Off Michael Jackson Dance Moves

He's got the moves!

Ciara's son Future showed off his mad skills dancing like Michael Jackson in a super sweet video that Ciara posted on Instagram on Monday. In the video, Future is clad in a white top, black pants and a black hat — just like MJ — and he's rocking out to "Billie Jean" in the dance studio.

Ciara shows him a couple moves and then little Future just let's loose, busting out his own moon walk and quick-footed steps. Ciara captioned the photo, "Young Mike In The Making💃🏽. Get It Baby! ❤️ Dance Cam. #TraceMe #Dance."