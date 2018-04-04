Cindy Crawford Regrets Doing Some Nude Photo Shoots & Wants Her Model Kids To Be Empowered

Cindy Crawford has done nearly every type of photoshoot in the world, from sizzling on a beach in the Caribbean in a swimsuit, to nude photoshoots, to high-fashion spreads for the likes of Vogue.

Now, the 52-year-old supermodel and mother of two — son, Presley and daughter, Kaia — is opening up in the May issue of Town & Country Magazine about what she regrets the most about her career and how she wants to do things differently with her kids.

"I've done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into," she shared, adding that she hopes that never happen to her own children. "I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, 'Gosh, I wish I hadn't done that.' I want to empower them to just say, 'Im outta here.'"