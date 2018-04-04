Cindy Crawford Regrets Doing Some Nude Photo Shoots & Wants Her Model Kids To Be Empowered

Cindy Crawford poses in the May issues of Town and Country Magazine. (Credit: Victor Demarchelier)
Cindy Crawford has done nearly every type of photoshoot in the world, from sizzling on a beach in the Caribbean in a swimsuit, to nude photoshoots, to high-fashion spreads for the likes of Vogue.
Now, the 52-year-old supermodel and mother of two — son, Presley and daughter, Kaia — is opening up in the May issue of Town & Country Magazine about what she regrets the most about her career and how she wants to do things differently with her kids.
"I've done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into," she shared, adding that she hopes that never happen to her own children. "I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, 'Gosh, I wish I hadn't done that.' I want to empower them to just say, 'Im outta here.'"
Presley and Kaia definitely are lucky to have their model mom have their back. The two children have already scored huge modeling gigs, including walking catwalks in New York City and Europe and have quickly become two of the most in-demand models in the business. Kaia has even snagged her own Vogue cover and was a Versace model at age 10. Cindy revealed she manages their respective careers right now.
"Eventually I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they’re not ready for that yet. Right now they’re mostly, 'Mom, just tell me what to do.'"
And she said that being involved in their careers allows her to look out for them more.
"I'm really lucky, because I don't have a #MeToo story," Cindy continued "As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry. But let's be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids."
The fiercely protective mom also told the magazine that she's been lucky to raise her children out in Los Angeles and teach them the values that are important to her, despite their time in the spotlight.
"Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do," Cindy said. "If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together.…You lead by example."
The famous family is extremely close. Presley got a tattoo with Kaia's name last year and they regularly vacation together. Cindy and husband, Rande Gerber, were just recently spotted taking the kids and their friends to Miami for Spring Break. Naturally, the whole crew posted model-worthy pics.
Cindy reflected on what she's been able to teach her kids about a modeling career — and it's mostly just to embrace who you are.
"I don’t really think that you can teach how to model. It needs to come from within," she told the magazine.