Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Danes-Dancy brood is expanding!

Claire Danes confirmed that she's expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy during her interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. The 39-year-old star is already in her second trimester, meaning she's set to have a summer baby. Claire and Hugh are already parents to 5-year-old son, Cyrus.

Claire wouldn't confirm to Howard whether baby No. 2 was a boy or a girl.

The "Homeland" star and Hugh got married in 2009 after meeting on the set of their film, "Evening."

Congrats to the whole family!