Clare Crawley Reacts To ‘Bachelorette’ Season Being Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Clare Crawley will have to wait a little longer to hand out her roses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old star of “The Bachelorette” shared her thoughts on Instagram following Warner Bros. Television’s decision to halt production on more than 70 shows and pilots, including Season 16 of the reality show, which was scheduled to begin filming on Friday, March 13.

“Well hello!” Clare posted. “Talk about [the] most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette.”

She continued, “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and [I] am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”

The show’s host Chris Harrison also addressed the shutdown in a video shared to his Instagram account. He said in part, “I am here to confirm what you probably already know, and that is production of ‘The Bachelorette’ has been postponed for two weeks, at least. In two weeks, we will reassess where we are in the world and figure out what’s happening and if we can move forward.”

He added, “It was not only the right thing to do, it was the only thing to do. But that doesn’t mean this decision wasn’t hard to make because this will affect a lot of people.”

Weeks before the Warner Bros. announcement, sources told E! News that international travel plans for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” were put on hold because of concerns over coronavirus.

Many other television and movie studios have also halted production and postponed release dates because of the public health crisis. Government officials around the world have also implemented travel restrictions and advised people to self-isolate at home to avoid contracting or transmitting the disease.