CMA Announces 2020 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Country Music Association has announced the 2020 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame. Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart and Hank Williams Jr. will be honored at this year’s ceremony, joining legendary musicians like Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline.

Dillon will be inducted in the “Songwriter” category, which is awarded every third year. Stuart will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category and Williams will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dean, Marty and Hank Jr. into the unbroken circle and honor this revered milestone,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “I’m sad we can’t toast this year’s class in person at the Country Music Hall of Fame, but I hope this news can bring some joy and cause for celebration during this time that our world has turned upside down. In particular, our hearts are with Hank and his family following the recent loss of his daughter, Katherine.”

“In this, the most exclusive of music halls of fame, we now have three new deserving members,” added Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Chief Executive Officer. “One is the son of one of American music’s greatest masters who became a self-made master of his own. One is a child of tough-town Mississippi who became a force for togetherness, inclusion and righteous musicality. And the third is an East Tennessee kid who triumphed over a hard youth to write words and melodies that have enriched us all. In a year of turmoil, strife and dissent, this announcement is something all of us can cheer.”

Historically, CMA hosts a press conference in the famed rotunda of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville to reveal the new class of inductees. However, this year’s plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details regarding an official ceremony will be released at a later date.

— Gabi Duncan