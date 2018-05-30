Coco Austin Reveals She Still Breastfeeds Her 2 1/2-Year-Old Daughter, Coco Chanel

Coco Austin says she still breastfeeds her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Coco Chanel.
Coco, who is married to actor and rapper Ice-T, opened up about motherhood in a raw post on Instagram on Tuesday. She shared a photo of herself and her daughter Coco, 30 months, laying on her chest.
She captioned the photo, "I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."
The touching message elicited lots of comments from fans, with one fan asking Coco if she still breastfeeds her daughter.
Coco responded in the comments, "Yep, but it’s more for comfort now."
Coco previously shared a video where she was seen breastfeeding her daughter at 15 months old.
While Coco's reveal about breastfeeding her daughter at nearly 3 years old got positive reactions from fans, some others were concerned she was still breastfeeding her child. For the most part though, other moms applauded her decision to "continue bonding with her child" and said not to let other mommy-shamers get her down.