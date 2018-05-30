Coco Austin Reveals She Still Breastfeeds Her 2 1/2-Year-Old Daughter, Coco Chanel

She captioned the photo, "I follow some mother impowering pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I'm older."

The touching message elicited lots of comments from fans, with one fan asking Coco if she still breastfeeds her daughter.

Coco responded in the comments, "Yep, but it’s more for comfort now."

Coco previously shared a video where she was seen breastfeeding her daughter at 15 months old.