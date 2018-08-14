Cole Sprouse's Twitter Account Shares Dangerous & Explicit Tweets In Scary Social Media Hack

Life wasn't so "Suite" for Cole Sprouse after gamers hacked his Twitter account to share horrifyingly offensive tweets.
The "Riverdale" star is known for his dark sense of humor on social media, but fans quickly noticed something was shady about Cole's posts on Monday night. Hackers shared over a dozen tweets from his account, where they made awful allegations against Disney and an explicit comment about Dylan Sprouse's girlfriend, Barbara Palvin.
Cole's Twitter hack got dangerous after the culprits promoted a spontaneous meetup asking the actor's followers to meet at a Los Angeles address. "Riverdale" fans were immediately concerned that something frightening could occur at the meet and greet, since the entire cast is currently filming in Canada. Several accounts took to Twitter to urge fans to stay away and "spread the word so no one will get hurt."
The 26-year-old's girlfriend and co-star Lili Reinhart confirmed that he was hacked and shared some choice words for the hackers.
"Cole's Twitter has been hacked BTW," she tweeted. "F**k people who do that, seriously."
As for who exactly was behind the hack, fans believe it was a group of Fortnite gamers who promoted their own social media accounts and Twitch livestreams to the actor's 8.9 million followers.
Cole is now back in control of his tweets, though he has yet to comment on the hack. Oddly, he kind of predicted this would happen back in June.
"The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your s**t it would just look like business as usual," he previously wrote.
Cole may have done too good of a job at that!