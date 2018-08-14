Cole Sprouse's Twitter Account Shares Dangerous & Explicit Tweets In Scary Social Media Hack

As for who exactly was behind the hack, fans believe it was a group of Fortnite gamers who promoted their own social media accounts and Twitch livestreams to the actor's 8.9 million followers.

Cole is now back in control of his tweets, though he has yet to comment on the hack. Oddly, he kind of predicted this would happen back in June.

"The point is to establish a strange enough twitter that if someone hacks your s**t it would just look like business as usual," he previously wrote.