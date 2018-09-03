Colin Kaepernick The Face Of New Nike Campaign

In December of 2017, Beyoncé presented him with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

"Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion," Bey said while presenting the award.

The football player took to Instagram at the time to react to the honor.

"Though I never had the pleasure of meeting Muhammad Ali, he mentored me without ever meeting me," he wrote. "He in many ways laid the foundation of what I saw as the zenith of athlete-activism and perfecting the utilization of your platform as an athlete to force conversations about how America was not living up to what America professes to be."