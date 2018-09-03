Colin Kaepernick The Face Of New Nike Campaign

Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's newest campaign.

The former NFL athlete took to Twitter on Monday to reveal the news, sharing a close-up shot of his face.

"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt," he wrote.

Kaepernick hasn't been a member of an NFL team since 2016, and he began to make headlines in August of 2016 when he wouldn't stand for the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Despite not playing for a team, he has continued to received accolades off the field.

In December of 2017, Beyoncé presented him with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

"Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion," Bey said while presenting the award.

The football player took to Instagram at the time to react to the honor.

"Though I never had the pleasure of meeting Muhammad Ali, he mentored me without ever meeting me," he wrote. "He in many ways laid the foundation of what I saw as the zenith of athlete-activism and perfecting the utilization of your platform as an athlete to force conversations about how America was not living up to what America professes to be."

"Only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other. Especially people of color," she added.

Colin was also named GQ's "Citizen of the Year" back in 2017.

"I'm honored to be recognized by @GQMagazine as Citizen of the Year," he tweeted at the time.

Whether he's on the field or off, Colin remains aligned with his convictions.

-- Stephanie Swaim

