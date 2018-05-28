Colleen Ballinger Announces She's Done With Touring 'For A While' After Summer 'Miranda Sings' Tour

It's the end of an era!
Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, took to her YouTube page to announce that she's taking a long break from touring after her summer "Miranda Sings" tour.
"I am stopping touring. Hopefully not forever… But for a while," she says in the video.
"This is the hardest thing I've ever done in my career because you guys, if you know me at all, you know that touring is my favorite part of my job," she added.
"It's gonna be a long a long time till I'm gonna even consider doing shows again," she said. "And it's not cause I don't love it, I do love it. I'm just tired."

But before her break, Colleen is hitting the road for her final "Miranda Sings" tour which kicks off on June 2 in San Fancisco.
-- Stephanie Swaim