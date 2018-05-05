Colton Haynes Denies Husband Jeff Leatham Cheated On Him

Colton Haynes is putting the kibosh on rumors that his husband of six months, Jeff Leatham, cheated on him.

Two days after rumors surfaced that Colton and his husband had split and Colton released a song titled, "Man It Sucks," which references drama and cheating, Colton took to Twitter to squash the chatter about a real-life cheating scandal.

"Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship," Colton wrote on social media Saturday.