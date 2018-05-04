Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After Six Months Of Marriage

"Arrow" star Colton Haynes and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham are reportedly calling it quits after six months of marriage, TMZ reports.
While the couple has remained mum on the reports, fans noticed that the 29-year-old actor unfollowed his husband on Instagram earlier this week and deleted any trace of Jeff from his account.
(Instagram)
Colton also shared a mysterious, morose tweet on Wednesday.
"Words can't express the amount of emotion I've had to go through this year. The good news is I've got a lot of great things coming up," he wrote. "Wow. Life throws you curveballs & you just have to find the strength to move forward. It's hard but you just have to keep on truckin."
The "Teen Wolf" alum's moody posts didn't end there. Colton also shared a new original song that he wrote titled, "Man it Sucks." In the acoustic, country-tinged track, he seems to allude to an emotional breakup.
"I don't like when you're staying out all night and never answering the phone," he sings. "I said 'I love you' despite the cheating drama."
Could these lyrics be a clue as to what led to the sudden split?
Story developing…
-Oscar Gracey