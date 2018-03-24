Colton Haynes Mourns The Loss Of His Mom Dana After She Passes Away

Colton Haynes' mother Dana has died after a long battle with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.
The "Teen Wolf" star shared the devastating news on his Instagram account on Friday night, telling fans that he "lost his best friend."
"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma.Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel."
Alongside his caption, he shared numerous photos of their times together, including a recent photo of them dancing at his wedding last year to Jeff Leatham.
The 29-year-old actor has been documenting this mother's difficult journey for months, sharing updates on her progress, and also reaching out to fans for help covering her medical expenses.