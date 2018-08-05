Colton Haynes Spreads His Mother's Ashes On Her Birthday: 'What An Emotional/Beautiful Experience'

The 30-year-old's mom passed away in March of advances cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.

Colton shared an emotional update when his mother passed away.

"Today I love my best friend, the love of my life…my momma," he wrote on March 23. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was."

"I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock," he added.

"I will always love you momma. RIP my angel," he concluded.