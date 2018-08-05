Colton Haynes Spreads His Mother's Ashes On Her Birthday: 'What An Emotional/Beautiful Experience'

Colton Haynes is remembering his mother in a very special way.
The "Teen Wolf" alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of him and brother Clinton in Jenny Lake, which is located in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
"Spreading my mom's ashes on her birthday with my family. What an emotional/beautiful experience," he wrote. "Words can describe what happened today."
Colton also posted a photo of his family, and ex-husband Jeff Leatham.
"Love you mom," he wrote. "Happy Birthday."
The 30-year-old's mom passed away in March of advances cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.
Colton shared an emotional update when his mother passed away.
"Today I love my best friend, the love of my life…my momma," he wrote on March 23. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was."
"I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock," he added.
"I will always love you momma. RIP my angel," he concluded.
-- Stephanie Swaim