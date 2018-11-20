Colton Underwood Literally Hops A Fence To Escape 'The Bachelor' Women In Crying-Filled Promo

He's out! Colton Underwood literally hopped a gigantic fence to escape the clutches of the "The Bachelor" women, who all appear to be in the normal round of catfights that result in tears!

In the dramatic "The Bachelor" promo released on Monday night, Colton aka "The Virgin Bachelor" is on a quest to find love. But if this teaser of his season tells us anything, it's going to be a really rocky road.

The former NFL player kicks things off by showering shirtless and talking about how he may lose his virginity in the Fantasy Suite. But things go south fast, and it looks like there's a couple villainous ladies in the house who are out to kick up trouble. They cry. He cries. Everyone cries. Then Colton hops a fence with the ease of a mountain lion.

And we're just sitting here thinking we need to buckle up for the debut of his season of "The Bachelor" on January 7.