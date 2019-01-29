After an intense episode of “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood sent a message to his fans to explain that there are moments that have happened on his season of the hit ABC dating show, that are bigger than the show itself.

During their one-on-one date in Singapore, Caelynn told Colton that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men at a college party along with two of her friends. After seeking justice, only one of her attackers was convicted.

Colton comforted Caelynn and opened up about his previous experience dating a sexual assault victim (who we assume is Olympic gymnast, Aly Raisman). Raismain came forward last year, with dozens of other female gymnasts, who were victims of sexual misconduct at the hands of USA Gymnastics team doctor Dr. Larry Nassir.

The former NFL player took to Instagram on Monday to address the serious conversation he had with Caelynnn and also shed light on how important it is to support victims of sexual assault.

“These moments are bigger than the show itself…tonight’s episode was one of those moments,” he captioned the photo of him and Caelynn on their one-on-one date. “Please be kind, respectful, and understanding to everyone involved.”

Colton followed with a call to action for anyone that needs help or knows a loved one that does.

“If you or someone you love needs help, love or support due to sexual abuse, or if you want to donate to help others, please visit http://rainn.org or call 800-656-4673,” he said.

Following their one-on-one date, Colton gives Caelynn a rose and the group moved to a tense rose ceremony where Courtney and Tracy were sent home.

