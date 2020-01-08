Could Meghan Markle Run For Office After Stepping Back From Royal Life?

Could Meghan Markle have a political future following her and Prince Harry’s decision to step back from their roles as senior royals?

E! News Chief Correspondent and royal expert Melanie Bromley discussed the possibility with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, noting that the idea of Meghan running for office is more plausible in light of the couple’s bombshell announcement.

“I would have said a week ago absolutely not,” Bromley said. “Now, I think the opportunities for Meghan and Harry are endless.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed on Jan. 8 that they will begin taking on fewer royal duties while balancing their time between the UK and North America. In addition, they also pledged to pursue financial independence in 2020, further separating them from their ties to the monarchy.

Bromley explained that she believes the Sussexes can maximize their options if they “allow themselves to be exposed to lots of different people and lots of different possibilities as far as what they can do with their role now.”

Meghan’s longstanding passion for social and cultural issues makes her seem like a natural fit for politics, but Bromley pointed out some inevitable challenges.

Making such a transition would certainly “be difficult” for Meghan and “absolutely come with some criticism,” Bromley said, especially in light of the monarchy’s staunch policy on staying nonpartisan and the Sussexes’ intention to maintain their royal status, albeit a more limited one.

“The royal family are not allowed to be politically inclined,” she added. “But who knows what might happen?”

Despite the potential roadblocks, Bromley noted that Meghan and Harry’s plans may open a door for their 8-month-old son to explore a life as an elected official.

“If not Meghan and Harry, then maybe Archie,” she suggested. “They are setting their son up to be somebody who is exposed to privilege and the power that comes with that, but also exposed to normal life as well.”

— Erin Biglow