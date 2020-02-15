Could This Be Amanda Bynes’ Mysterious Fiancé?

Is Amanda Bynes revealing who her fiancé is?

A day after the “She’s The Man” star announced that she was “engaged to tha love of (her) life,” she posted a new snap with a mystery man.

The caption is quite curious and simply reads, “Lover.”

The 33-year-old also posted a photo of what appears to be her feet writing, “Lookin like a hoodrat.”

She also posted a pensive selfie, where she shows off a nose ring and her heart shaped face tattoo.

The “All That” stars shocked fans when she announced her engagement, posting a photo that shows off a massive engagement ring.

“Congrats manda! Who is the lucky man?” one fan commented.

“I HAVE QUESTIONS!!!” another said.

“GIRL I NEED DEETS” a third wrote.

The “Easy A” star has kept a pretty lowkey profile over the past couple of years, very rarely posting on social media and graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last year.

Bynes recently made headlines when she debuted her new face tattoo on Dec. 30, 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim